Women-led protesters snatched 11 armed miscreants from army in Manipur

Imphal, May 1: As many as 11 armed miscreants belonging to the Meitei community in the violence that hit Manipur were snatched away from a team of the Army's Mahar Regiment by a group of women-led protesters on Tuesday.

Furthermore, the officials were also stopped from taking away the arms and ammunition they seized in Manipur's Bishnupur district on Tuesday.



According to a statement issued by the Manipur Police, a column of the Indian Army Mahar Regiment intercepted and detained 11 armed miscreants dressed in police clothing.



The miscreants were well armed with sophisticated weapons and three AK Riffles with seven magazines and 210 ammunition, five INSAS with thirteen magazines and 260 ammunition, two SLR rifles with nine magazines and 180 ammunition, along with two hand grenades, bulletproof jackets and other items were recovered from them and taken into custody.



"On seeing the Army personnel, the occupants of the two vehicles fled, leaving behind their arms," an official said.



A while later, a group of women started gathering and blocking the road so as to prevent the movement of security forces.



They also demanded that no weapons be confiscated till the conflict, which broke out in May last year, is over, an official further added.



Hundreds of women blocked the road to prevent the Army convoy from leaving the area.



Moreover, to disperse the mob, the officials fired in the air, but that too bore no result.



The team of the Indian Army and the state police, while showing a dogged determination, were successful in breaking the barriers created by hostile sympathisers and ultimately in reaching Kumbi Police Station. The recovered weapons and ammunition are said to be deposited in safe custody.

