Woman shot dead outside school in Manipur

Guwahati, July 6: A woman was reportedly shot dead by some unidentified miscreants outside a school in Manipur on Thursday.

The identity of the woman is yet to be ascertained. Reportedly, she was shot outside Shishu Nishtha Niketan School of Manipur.

It is to be noted that the incident comes a day after schools across the state reopened following the ongoing unrest in the state.

Earlier, schools under the Department of Education (Schools) of the Manipur government reopened and resumed their normal classes for Class 1-8 after more than two months of closure following the ethnic clashes.

Meanwhile, the state government has decided to further extend the ban on internet services in the state till July 10, 2023.

An order issued by the Manipur Home Department said steps are being taken to prevent the imminent danger of loss of life, damage to public/private property, and widespread disturbances to public tranquility.