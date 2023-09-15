Woman in Mizoram gets 10 years in jail for killing orphan niece

Guwahati, Sep 15: A district court in Mizoram sentenced a woman to 10 years in jail for killing her 13-year-old niece.

The 38-year-old woman, identified as Chingsianzovi, hailed from Khawzawl town in eastern Mizoram.

The accused was sentenced to jail by Champhai district’s Additional and Sessions Judge and was also fined Rs 5,000.

The court also said that she would have to undergo additional time in jail if she fails to pay the fine.

Last year in February, Chingsianzovi strangulated her niece Catherine T. Biaksiami to death when the duo was camping at a farmhouse to collect firewood at the time of the incident.

Upon seeing that the amount collected fell short of her expectations, a heated argument broke out, leading Chingsianzovi to fatally choke her niece with the assistance of a traditional strap called ‘Hnam’ in a fit of rage.

Initially, Chingsianzovi denied killing her niece and told police that an unidentified man had attempted to kidnap Catherine and that she caught the culprit and tied him with a rope.

However, when the police team reached the crime scene, they found the girl lying dead in the farmhouse. Later, police detained Chingsianzovi and subsequently she confessed to her crime.

Catherine was an orphan and she was living with her aunt Chingsianzovi in Khawzawl town.