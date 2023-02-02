84 years of service to the nation
North East

Woman held with Rs 1 crore in cash in poll-bound Nagaland

By PTI

Kohima, Feb 2: A woman carrying Rs one crore in unaccounted cash was arrested in a place near the Manipur border in Kohima district of poll-bound Nagaland, an official said.

Members of the Static Surveillance Team recovered the cash while frisking a Manipur-registered vehicle at Khuzama inter-state check gate on Wednesday.

As per norms, the Income Tax Department took charge of the cash, District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner Shanavas C said.

If the cash was meant for any political party is yet to be ascertained, he said. Further investigation is in progress, he said.

Assembly elections will be held in the northeastern state on February 27.

PTI


