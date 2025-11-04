Wokha district declared temporary silence zone to protect migratory Amur Falcons

Dimapur, Nov 4: The Wokha district administration on Monday declared the district as the temporary silence zone in a renewed effort to safeguard the globally significant congregation of Amur Falcons in the district.

An order issued by ADC Renbomo Ezung emphasised the importance of continuing safe passage for the migratory birds, which are protected under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and the Convention on Migratory Species (CMS), to which India is a signatory.

"To minimise disturbances, the roosting site at Pangti has been officially declared a temporary silence zone within a 3-kilometer radius for the duration of the migration season," the order said.

All activities that may cause disturbance to the Amur Falcons have been strictly prohibited with immediate effect it added