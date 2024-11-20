Withdrawal from Biren Singh-led govt in Manipur doesn’t mean leaving NDA: NPP

Imphal, Nov 20: National People's Party (NPP) has made it clear that the party’s withdrawal from the Chief Minister Biren Singh-led BJP government in Manipur does not equate to leaving the NDA alliance.

National Vice President of the party, Joykumar, while expressing concerns over Chief Minister Singh's failure to restore normalcy in the state, said that the government in Manipur is not NDA government, but “a pure Biren Singh-led BJP government”.

“The NPP has distanced itself from the Biren Singh-led BJP government in Manipur, not the NDA government,” he clarified.

Joykumar also addressed the confusion regarding NPP’s participation in a recent meeting with the ruling BJP. "We have already cautioned our MLAs and made it clear that attending such meetings without prior permission from the state or national president is wrong. Any further disregard for party protocols may lead to disciplinary action," Joykumar added.

However, Joykumar said that the party may reconsider its position on the Manipur government if Chief Minister N. Biren Singh is replaced and the new government take action to address the current unrest in the state.

"In case Biren is removed, there is a possibility that a new government might take the necessary steps to bring normalcy to the state. At that point, the NPP may reconsider its position," Joykumar said.

The NPP leader also voiced the public's disillusionment with the current government, criticising its incapacity to handle the situation in Manipur. "People are fed up with this government. If I were the Chief Minister or an MLA, I would have resigned by now," Joykumar added.

On the security situation in the state, Joykumar suggested that the deployment of central forces was a matter of concern.

While the state government has requested more security forces, he questioned whether additional personnel were needed, given the saturation of forces already in place.

"The question is how to utilise the forces effectively. I don't think more security forces are necessary unless they are meant for MLA residences," he said.