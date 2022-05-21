With no active case, Manipur free from COVID-19

Imphal, May 21: Manipur is free from COVID-19 as there is no active case in the state with the discharge of the last three patients on Friday.

The Health department said that the COVID-19 active caseload of the state was reduced to zero with the last three patients who were in home isolations were discharged today.

This is the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020 that the state has no active case of the disease. The first COVID-19 case was detected in the state when a female student returned from the UK tested positive for the virus on March 24, 2020.

Meanwhile, no new case was found in any of the districts of the state for the eighth consecutive day today. A total of 71 samples were tested for the virus across the state in the last 24 hours, the Health department said. There was no death link to the virus in the state since March 18 last.

The cumulative number of coronavirus infections in the state stands at 1,37,230, out of which the dreaded virus had claimed 2,120 lives.

With the recovery tally touching 1,35,110, the recovery rate of the state stands at 98.45%.

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in the state rose to 28,80,148 with 1,647 persons being inoculated on Thursday. The numbers included 15,66,086 first doses and 12,21,353 second doses. The number of people who received the precautionary dose in the state touched 92,709, the Health department added.