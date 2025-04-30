With May 3 looming, 21 MLAs urge PM to restore popular govt in Manipur

Imphal, April 30: As Manipur set to enter the third year of the ongoing ethnic strife on May 3, 21 legislators from the state have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to facilitate the formation of a popular government at the earliest.

In a letter dated April 29, the MLAs cited a growing atmosphere of apprehension among the public, expressing fears that violence could erupt again as the state enters its third year of unrest.

“There is a strong apprehension among the common people that violence may reoccur in the state. Many civil society organisations have come out openly against the imposition of President’s Rule and have been demanding the installation of a popular government,” the letter stated.

The legislators further apprised the Prime Minister that several organisations are mobilising people and have started blaming the elected MLAs for “not staking claim to form a popular government.”

“These organisations have started organising public rallies and street-corner meetings, instigating the general public and blaming the ruling MLAs for not forming a government,” the letter noted.

Appealing directly to the Prime Minister, the MLAs requested immediate steps to restore an elected government in the state in the interest of its people.

“We assure you that we will work with full dedication and devotion to bring peace and normalcy to our state after the installation of a popular government,” they said.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that the legislators' sense of urgency is fuelled by calls for public mobilisation from both hill- and valley-based civil society groups on May 3, marking two years since the outbreak of ethnic violence in Manipur.

On April 29, civil organisations from both regions issued parallel calls for mass participation — each pursuing divergent goals.

While the valley-based Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) has called for a people’s convention to promote unity and dialogue, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF), representing Kuki-Zo interests, has declared May 3 as “Separation Day” — a moment of reflection and protest.

With both sides planning large-scale mobilisation on the same day, albeit for different causes, May 3 could prove to be a critical flashpoint — either marking a step toward reconciliation or exposing the deepening divide in Manipur’s fractured society.