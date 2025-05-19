With 4.6 lakh visitors, Mizoram sees 114% surge in tourist footfall in FY25

Aizawl, May 19: The tourist footfall in Mizoram has increased more than one-fold in the financial year 2024-2025 compared to the previous fiscal, according to the state tourism department.

The department's records indicated that a total of 4,69,753 tourists arrived in the hilly state during the financial year 2024-2025 till February, a whopping 114.29 per cent increase from the tourist footfall of over 2.19 lakh in the 2023-2024 fiscal.

The detailed record of tourist arrival for March this year is yet to be established, officials said.

Of the 4.69 lakh tourists who visited Mizoram in the 2024-25 fiscal, 4,64,742 were domestic and the remaining 5,011 came from more than 80 countries, including the United States, UK, China, Japan and Germany, according to the records.

A total of 2,19,114 tourists, including 3,334 foreign travellers, visited Mizoram in 2023-2024.

A majority of the tourists came for business, while they also came for exploration, visiting relatives and other purposes, a senior official of the tourism department said.

The tourist footfall in 2022-23 was over 2.22 lakh of which 2.18 lakh were domestic tourists and 3,551 were foreigners, as per the department's records.

The tourist footfall in the state was minimal during the Covid-19 pandemic. It was 20,564 in the 2020-21 fiscal, 1.32 lakh in 2021-22 and 2.22 lakh in 2022-23.

During 2024-25, Aizawl district recorded the highest tourist footfall with 2,62,224 domestic and 4,097 foreign tourists, followed by Assam bordering Kolasib with 1,05,593 visitors, including 25 foreigners.

The northeastern state is making headway in the tourism sector with a responsible tourism policy that came into force in August 2020, officials said.

The policy envisages a sustainable development strategy, coordination, strengthening institutional framework and skill development.

It also focuses on making tourism a tool for the development of villages and local communities, eradicating poverty and providing livelihood for the local population while upholding the principles of economic, social and environmental responsibilities, they said.

According to officials, the state tourism department generated Rs 3.27 crore in revenue in the 2024-2025 fiscal.

The department generated revenue to the tune of Rs 3.57 crore in 2023-2024, they said.

At present there are 197 identified tourist destinations and 78 tourist lodges or facilities (some of which are now non-operational) across the state, the officials said.

Of the 78 tourist facilities, 39 are directly operated and managed by the department, while the remaining 39 facilities were outsourced to private agencies.

There are now 101 registered hotels, 125 homestays, 76 tour operators, 95 tour guides and 31 catering units in the state, they added.





--PTI