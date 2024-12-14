Winter wonderland: North Sikkim welcomes 4,554 tourists in one week

Gangtok, Dec 14: North Sikkim has emerged as a winter wonderland, drawing an impressive 4,554 tourists—both domestic and international—in just one week following its reopening on December 1. The region’s picturesque snowfall has made it a hotspot for travellers seeking a serene escape amid stunning winter landscapes.

Tourism stakeholders are optimistic about sustained growth in the coming weeks, as North Sikkim continues to captivate visitors with its snow-covered beauty. Key attractions such as Lachen, Lachung, and the iconic Gurudongmar Lake have been the focal points of this resurgence in tourism.

The Travel Agents Association of Sikkim (TAAS) has lauded the government for reopening the vital North Sikkim Highway, a lifeline for both tourism and local businesses. TAAS President Sonam Norgay Lachungpa highlighted the importance of the restored Toong–Naga Road, stating, “The reopening of the Toong–Naga Road has brought much-needed relief to residents and boosted the region’s tourism potential.”

The highway’s restoration has not only improved connectivity but is also expected to provide a significant boost to the local economy. With better access to North Sikkim’s breathtaking destinations, livelihoods dependent on tourism are set to thrive during the winter season, cementing the region’s reputation as a must-visit destination for snow enthusiasts.

In a parallel effort, the Border Roads Organization (BRO) is working tirelessly to restore and enhance road infrastructure in Sikkim. Post the GLOF disaster in October 2023 and subsequent cloudburst in June 2024, key stretches such as the Naga-Theng section of the Gangtok-Chungthang road suffered massive damage. Under its Project Swastik, BRO has undertaken extensive road repairs, including five kilometers of formation cutting and constructing a 180-foot bailey bridge to improve access to North Sikkim.

To further facilitate smoother travel, BRO is also resurfacing critical roads, such as the Kalep-Giagong stretch leading to Gurudongmar Lake, and improving urban routes within Gangtok.