Why Arunachal Pradesh is important for India’s Neighbourhood Policy

Jan 24: Arunachal Pradesh, the land of the rising sun, is strategically important for India's neighbourhood policy for several reasons.

The state shares a 1,126 km border with China, making it a key region for border management and security. The state also has a border with Bhutan and Myanmar, making it an important gateway to Southeast Asia.

Arunachal Pradesh is rich in natural resources, including minerals, timber, and hydropower. The state has the potential to generate more than 50,000 MW of hydroelectric power, which can be used to boost the development of the north-eastern region and also to be exported to neighbouring countries.

Arunachal is a melting pot of different tribes and cultures. The state is home to more than 26 tribes and sub-tribes, each with their own unique culture, customs, and traditions. The state's cultural diversity is a valuable asset for promoting cultural exchanges and cooperation with neighbouring countries.

The state is also a biodiversity hotspot, with a wide variety of flora and fauna. The state is home to several national parks and wildlife sanctuaries, including the Namdapha National Park, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The state's rich biodiversity can be used to promote ecotourism and promote conservation efforts with neighbouring countries.

Arunachal Pradesh is crucial for India's neighbourhood policy due to its strategic location, natural resources, cultural diversity, and biodiversity. The state has the potential to play a key role in promoting economic development, security, and cultural exchanges with neighbouring countries. It is important for the Indian government to take proactive steps to harness the potential of Arunachal Pradesh and integrate it into the country's broader neighbourhood policy.





The author is a Senior Partner at SFC Asia (Social Friendly), a boutique consulting firm based out of South Asia.