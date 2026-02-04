Wetland revival attracts 3,000 migratory birds to Manipur’s Yaral Pat

Imphal, Feb 4: Yaral Pat – a prominent wetland in Imphal East district – has been attracting migratory birds, mostly waterfowls (‘Nganu’) after the development of the water body.

The State Environment and Climate Change department, with the support of local bodies, developed Yaral Pat, following which a large number of migratory birds, mostly waterfowls like lesser whistling ducks, gadwalls, and coots have been visiting it since the last five years.

“These water bodies have now been attracting migratory birds in large numbers. Some of them have even taken to roosting on the hill ranges here,” Yanglem Rupa, treasurer of Yaralpat Integrated Farming Cooperative Society, said.

Thousands of migratory birds from the Arctic region including Siberia, China, Mongolia, and other Asian countries, visit wetlands of the State during winter.

Interestingly, gadwalls (Anas strepera) or ‘Thoidingnum’ in Manipuri, which breed in northern Europe, Asia and North America, visit Manipur in groups during the cold season when their habitats become frozen.

They form the largest group of migratory waterbirds visiting the Loktak Lake and other wetlands here in the last few years, according to a report on species diversity and population of waterbirds in the Loktak.

A large number of lesser whistling ducks (Dendrocygna javanica) or ‘Tingi’ in Manipuri – a Least Concern Species but protected under Schedule II of the Wildlife Protection Act – was also spotted at Yaral Pat, surrounded by the Chingkhei Hill Range on Monday.

Yaral Pat was also known for the ‘Kombirei’ (Manipuri iris) flowers, but these have vanished due to the agricultural fields that came up in the area.

During the waterbird count conducted on January 22 this year, redshank (Tringa erythropus) was spotted at Yaral Pat, according to Oken Sanasam, a wildlife photographer associated with Wildlife Explorer Manipur.

“In fact the presence of birds signifies a healthy ecosystem, as they are good indicators of the health of a wetland,” Dr T Brajakumar, Director of Environment and Climate Change, said.

“We have been conducting the bird census since 2021. That year, around 1,700 migratory waterbirds belonging to 17 different species, were recorded at Yaral Pat. The bird census conducted in January this year, has reported around 3,000 waterbirds belonging to 39 species,” he added.

The increase in bird diversity also reveals improving ecological conditions, Dr Brajakumar said, adding that this has been possible due to the support of the local residents.