West Tripura BJP mandal president expelled over viral 'personal' video clips

Agartala, August 17: The BJP state committee has expelled a local leader of Khayerpur Assembly constituency in West Tripura district for circulating “personal videos” on social media platforms, the party said on Sunday.

Recently, several video and audio clips of intimate conversations between party leaders, including Manna Dey, the mandal president of Khayerpur, went viral on social media.

Dey allegedly shared several of those clips on social media.

"It has come to the notice of the party that you have started sharing personal videos on social media. Some other video clips were also being circulated on social media platforms. As a party worker, your action is against the party's discipline and unacceptable," the expulsion letter to Manna Dey by state BJP general secretary Amit Rakshit read.

Such activities have tarnished the party's image, according to the letter.

"Despite repeated warnings about your behaviour, you continue to break the discipline of the party. Therefore, you have been expelled from the party with immediate effect following a directive from the party state president (Rajib Bhattacharjee)," it said.

Dey was informed that with this, he was relieved from all party posts.

Although the expulsion letter was issued on May 24, it was shared on its official Facebook account on Sunday.

PTI