West Bengal TMC sends team to Tripura after alleged attack on party office by BJP youth

Kolkata, Oct 8: A five-member TMC delegation left for Tripura on Wednesday to show solidarity with party workers, following allegations that one of its offices in the northeastern state was vandalised by BJP youth wing members.

The delegation included West Bengal TMC general secretary Kunal Ghosh, minister Birbaha Hansda, MPs Saayoni Ghosh and Pratima Mondal, and party spokesperson Sudip Raha. Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev is expected to join them at Agartala airport, a party leader said.

The TMC alleged that its Tripura unit headquarters in Agartala was attacked on Tuesday by BJP youth wing members, a day after an incident in northern West Bengal involving an attack on BJP MP Khagen Murmu and MLA Sankar Ghosh in a flood-affected area.

Before departing, Kunal Ghosh said, "We are ready to face any consequence. But we have to go there, as in a democracy, such attacks on the opponent party in the presence of the police should be protested and resisted peacefully."

Saayoni Ghosh claimed that the attack on saffron party leaders in north Bengal was "not initiated by the TMC workers but by common men who were incensed over BJP leaders' public statements that central funds would be blocked for the rural poor under the 100-day work scheme".

"We condemn any attack on people's representatives. Our leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee herself visited Murmu ji at the hospital where he is undergoing treatment," she said.

"But the way BJP goons in Tripura carried out an unprovoked attack on TMC party office and intimidated our workers in the presence of the Tripura Police spells great danger for democracy," the TMC MP told reporters at the Kolkata airport before boarding the flight.

She also claimed that a TMC delegation had a harrowing experience during its Tripura visit earlier, when Biplab Deb was the chief minister of the northeastern state.

"Even TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee's convoy was attacked at that time. We don't know what fate awaits us. But we are not scared," she said.

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee posted on X handle, "Unable to defeat the Trinamool Congress at the ballot box in Bengal, BJP has unleashed its full machinery to provoke violence in states where they hold power. Their karyakartas attacked and ransacked our party office in Tripura, under the watchful eyes of the Tripura Police, laying bare their vindictive and lawless mindset."

He also said, "This is not an isolated incident; in Tripura alone, our leaders and workers have faced repeated assaults. In 2021, my convoy in Tripura was vandalised by BJP-hired goons. They wax eloquent about upholding democracy, yet their actions flagrantly violate its very principles."

Banerjee said the delegation would "assess the situation, stand in full solidarity with our colleagues and co-workers, and raise the matter officially with the state administration" in Tripura.

"Intimidation, violence, and vendettas will never silence us. Democracy, law and the people's mandate will always prevail over BJP's brute politics," he said.





PTI