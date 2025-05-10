‘We’re prepared for any eventuality’: Tripura CM amid Indo-Pak tensions

Agartala, May 10: In light of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Saturday assured that the state is fully prepared to deal with any eventuality.

“Our security agencies are well prepared and all precautionary measures have been adopted. No one can predict a threat, but we should always be in a position to ward off any kind of challenge,” said Dr Saha, on the sidelines of an event.

Addressing the press after a high-level security meeting held at his official residence on Friday, the Chief Minister said, “The meeting was convened to enhance coordination among different security agencies operating in the state.”

Sources in the civil secretariat confirmed that the Chief Minister has directed senior officials of the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Assam Rifles, and Tripura Police to strengthen surveillance along the international borders.

When asked whether flight operations from Tripura would be affected in light of the reported closure of 32 airports across northern and western India for civil aviation, Dr Saha said that the Centre was monitoring the situation closely.

“The Prime Minister and the Defence Minister are fully informed and actively handling the developments. We are guided by the Centre on necessary steps, and we follow their instructions diligently,” he added.

Meanwhile, security at the Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport in Agartala has been significantly tightened. Located just 18 kilometres from Agartala city and along the India-Bangladesh border, the airport has been classified as a hyper-sensitive installation.

Airport Director Kailash Chander Meena informed that advanced security protocols have been activated in view of the airport’s strategic location.

He urged passengers to arrive at least three hours before departure to accommodate the enhanced screening and check-in procedures.

“These measures aim to ensure smooth processing of check-in, baggage screening, and boarding amid the nationwide security alert,” Meena said.

While refraining from disclosing operational specifics, he assured the public that the airport remains fully secure and operational.

“All necessary steps are being taken in line with threat assessment guidelines, and strong security deployments are in place,” he said.