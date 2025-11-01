‘We'll honour Zubeen Garg', says CM Sangma ahead of Cherry Blossom Fest

Shillong, Nov 1: The stage is set for Shillong’s biggest celebration of the year, the Cherry Blossom Festival 2025, scheduled at Polo Ground on November 14 and 15.

Alongside global performers and dazzling acts, the festival will feature a special tribute to the late music icon Zubeen Garg.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has promised a “grand celebration of Meghalaya’s diversity”, unveiling a power-packed line-up that blends nostalgia, glamour and global sound.

“This year’s festival will also feature a special tribute to Zubeen Garg performed by musicians close to him,” Sangma said, naming Zublee, Priyanka, Prabin and Arupjyoti among those leading the musical homage.

The tribute is expected to be one of the most emotional moments of the festival, honouring the singer who united the Northeast through his voice, language, and relentless creative spirit.

Garg’s passing in September had sent shockwaves across Assam and beyond, and the organisers say this tribute aims to “celebrate his art, not mourn his absence”.

Beyond the nostalgia, the two-day event is set to sizzle with international acts. Headlining the festival are Irish rock band The Script, R&B star Jason Derulo, Grammy-winning DJ Diplo, and 90s pop sensation Aqua.

Adding Bollywood glamour to the mix, Nora Fatehi will set the stage ablaze with her dance performance.

The local line-up is equally vibrant with names such as Meba Ofilia, Dappest and adL, Girish and the Chronicles and Arius ready to keep the crowd rooted in homegrown soundscapes.

With over 50,000 visitors expected, the Cherry Blossom Festival will also feature the popular Mr and Ms Cherry Blossom contest, cosplay shows, arm-wrestling bouts and interactive festival zones spread across the Polo Ground, MFA Ground, and other venues.

The festival’s growing global appeal has already earned it laurels. It recently bagged the Golden Banyan Award for Best Cultural Music & Dance at The Week Heritage Awards 2025, along with two Gold Awards at the WOW Awards Asia 2025 for “Special Event of the Year – Government/Organisation” and “Festival of the Year”.

Every November, as the wild Himalayan cherry trees (Prunus cerasoides) turn Shillong pink and white, the city transforms into a postcard of music and joy.

But this year’s festival promises a blooming celebration tinged with memory. Under the soft blush of cherry petals, Shillong will remember Zubeen Garg, the voice that made a region sing in unison.

With inputs from PTI