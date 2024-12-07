‘We had no other option', says Hindu family detained in Tripura after fleeing B'desh

Agartala, Dec 7: A Hindu family from Bangladesh was detained at Ambassa railway station in Tripura’s Dhalai district after fleeing due to widespread abuse and torture by the Muslim majority. The family of ten included an elderly person and children.

While narrating his ordeal, Sankar Chandra Sarkar, the sole breadwinner of the family, told The Assam Tribune that after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government in Bangladesh, a reign of atrocities against Hindu minorities was unleashed.

“All our liberties have been snatched away. Religious discrimination reached a new high. No one even cares if something wrong is committed against us. All doors of justice have been shut for us. In this situation, we had no other option but to leave the country for a safer place,” a teary-eyed Sarkar said.

Sarkar, a driver by profession, is a resident of the Kishoreganj district in Bangladesh. “I was not allowed to use my vehicle for ferrying passengers in my country. Sometimes, they refuse to pay after hiring the vehicle for a ride. If I protested, I was held liable for everything. The situation was unsafe for our children. In this situation, I had no other option but to leave Bangladesh and come to India,” he added.

When asked about the properties and assets, he said, “I have sold most of our properties, and now no one is ready to buy property from us. So, we have left the country, forgoing everything.”

According to Sarkar, eventually, all Hindus will have to leave Bangladesh because of the growing tension between the two communities.

“I am not alone. Many families are willing to leave Bangladesh because of the torture and discrimination they are facing, but there are some problems. There are people who have established businesses, jobs, and other engagements that they can’t give up so easily. I am a common man who earns a living through menial work, so it was easier for me to make the decision. My father is also suffering from old-age ailments. In view of all this, we decided to come here as soon as possible,” he added.

Notably, the family entered Tripura through Kamalpur in Dhalai district. They reached Ambassa Police Station to board a Silchar-bound train. “We wanted to settle down in Silchar. Using some contacts, we have also arranged a home for rent,” Sarkar said.

When asked whether they would return if the situation normalises, Sarkar replied, “We shall never return, even if the situation stumbles back to normalcy, because at any time, the situation may deteriorate.”

According to the police, the family was arrested by the Government Railway Police posted at Ambassa railway station. “A specific case has been registered, and as per the rules, they will be produced before the court,” said a police official.