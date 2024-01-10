'We do not have any confirmation of involvement of Myanmar in attacks’: Manipur security advisor

Imphal, Jan 10: The security advisor of Manipur, Kuldiep Singh, who is also the chairman of the unified command, said that they do not have any confirmation of Myanmar's involvement in attacks in Manipur.

"We do not have any confirmation of Myanmar's involvement in attacks," said Kuldiep.



While speaking to the media on Tuesday on the sidelines of a programme, Kuldiep said that he cannot comment on the Home Minister's statement made in Parliament or anywhere else. Whatever he is saying to the media is what they have got.



"The Home Minister might have gotten information. I cannot comment on the Home Minister's statement in Parliament or anywhere else. I am telling only whatever evidence we have got", replied the media while asking about the Home Minister's statement of involvement of Myanmar in Manipur's conflict.



Regarding the continued attack in Moreh areas, the security advisor said that the attackers are village volunteers along with militants. They are trying to evict state police commandos.



And he also said that whatever intelligence they have, it means that the militants or miscreants from nearby areas have assembled but have yet to be confirmed.



Regarding Myanmar-based militias and Indian Suspension of Operations (SoO) signatory militant outfit involvement in the attacks, a security advisor said that they are taking continued attendance.



"Unless and until we catch some of them, we do not have proof; we cannot blame anybody, and we cannot say they are involved. If we receive any proper evidence, then we will take action," Kuldiep added.

