Water crisis looms large due to heat wave condition in Meghalaya

Shillong, May 2: Meghalaya is reeling under severe heat waves and dry spell conditions and due to this, one of the most important reservoirs supplying drinking water to the state capital residents is drying up.

There has been a rainfall deficiency all over the state during the month of April and this has continued so far through the initial days of May.



The rainfall deficiency in East Khasi Hills has been 20 percent less than normal during April.



On the other hand, South Garo Hills and West Jaintia Hills districts recorded the highest deficiency, with a precipitation deviation of 87 percent below normal.



Meanwhile, there was less rainfall in other districts like Ri-Bhoi, West Khasi Hills, South Garo Hills and North Garo Hills by over 80 percent from normal, according to the Met department.



Moreover, the maximum and minimum temperatures were above normal in the state during the past week.



Coupled with these weather conditions and mismanagement, a drinking water crisis looms large.



The Chief Engineer Public Health Engineering (PHE) department has issued an advisory to the residents of the state capital, stating they should use water “judiciously and adopt water-saving” practices wherever possible.



“However, despite this decrease, the storage capacity of the dam (Mawphlang) will allow for water distribution for another three to four months under the prevailing circumstances, the Chief Engineer BM Lyndem said.



The official added that the water level at the dam, the main source of water supply to Shillong city, has decreased notably due to the dry weather conditions and “various factors.”



One of the various factors includes the deforestation of the catchment area, which feeds the Umiew River over which the dam is built.

Stone quarrying in the upper reaches of the river has been another concern.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma held a meeting with the PHE Minister, Marcuise Marak and other officials. The CM and the officials are charting out “short, medium and long-term” measures to mitigate the crisis.

