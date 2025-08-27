Water bill payments go digital in Imphal as Manipur PHED unveils online portal

Imphal, August 27: The Public Health & Engineering Department (PHED), Manipur, launched its first-ever online billing portal for water supply services in the Imphal Municipal Corporation (IMC) and Greater Imphal areas.

The portal — https://bills.phedmanipur.com — allows registered consumers and those with water meters to pay their bills online.

Officials said the system had been on trial since January 2025, with 50,498 water meters installed to date and a revenue of Rs 91,53,849 generated so far.

According to the department, the portal will ensure accurate and transparent billing, with a 24x7 facility to track past payments and bill history.

Consumers will also have access to multiple digital payment options, instant alerts on new bills and due dates, information on water conservation, and the convenience of paying bills from home.

In addition, the site offers a quick grievance redressal mechanism and enables users to apply for new connections online. A dedicated helpline — 080-4567-4629 — has also been launched to address consumer complaints.

Launching the portal at the PHED office, Secretary (PHED) Hungyo Worshang said the immediate target was to cover IMC and Greater Imphal areas.

“The present target is to focus on the Imphal Municipal Corporation areas and Greater Imphal areas,” said Worshang.

He urged residents to approach Water Supply Maintenance Division I at Khoyathong for Imphal West and Division II at Porompat for Imphal East for installation of new meters.

Chief Engineer (PHED) Shangreiphao Vashumwo, Superintending Engineer (Urban) Thokchom Bebina Devi and other senior officials attended the launch event.