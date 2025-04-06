Waqf Bill triggers protests across Manipur; 5,000 rally in minority-dominated Thoubal

Imphal, April 6: Intense protests erupted across several Muslim-majority areas in Manipur on Sunday, as over 5,000 people rallied against the recently passed Waqf (Amendment) Bill. The most prominent demonstration took place along the NH 102 in Lilong, Thoubal district, which is the region with the highest Muslim population in the state.

The rally, organised following the noon prayer, began near the Aliya Madrasah and proceeded through Lilong Haoreibi. It remained peaceful under tight security cover, with CRPF and additional state security personnel deployed to ensure order. No major untoward incidents were reported during the procession.

The protestors, holding placards and shouting slogans, called for the immediate withdrawal of the bill and announced that the agitation would continue and intensify if their demands are not met. Organisers also added that they plan to mobilise wider support across the Northeast and other parts of India in the coming days.

Community leader and social worker Sakir Ahmed, speaking on the sidelines of the rally, condemned the Waqf (Amendment) Bill as a "direct attack on the constitutional rights of Muslims and minorities".

“This bill undermines the very essence of the Indian Constitution. It allows non-Muslims, including political figures like MPs and MLAs, to interfere in Waqf Board affairs, which is completely unacceptable. Waqf properties are sacred community trusts, and their management should remain with the community. This bill is not just about administration; it’s a systematic attempt to erase the rights and identity of 25–30 crore Muslims in India,” Ahmed said.

Symbolic protests were also staged in other Muslim-concentrated pockets of the state, including Kshatri Awang Leikai, Kairang Muslim, Kiyamgei Muslim, and Irong Chesaba. In Irong Chesaba, minor scuffles broke out in the morning when security forces attempted to prevent a group from advancing further. However, the situation was swiftly brought under control.

Residents of these areas voiced discontent over the heavy deployment of security forces, claiming it was intended to suppress their right to peaceful democratic expression. “Such intimidating presence is meant to discourage us, but we are determined to raise our voices,” said one protester.

“Since 2014, we’ve seen multiple legislative moves targeting the Muslim community. This one crosses a red line. We appeal to the Prime Minister and the Home Minister to reconsider, as this Bill threatens not just our community but the communal harmony of the nation itself," Ahmed added.

The passing of the WAQF Amendment Bill has sparked outrage across states, and Sunday’s mass mobilisation in Manipur reflects a growing resistance to what community members perceive as a "dilution of minority rights enshrined in the Constitution".