Wangala Festival to drum up excitement in Meghalaya from Nov 7

Tura, Nov. 4: The 48th edition of a three-day cultural event, the 100 Drums Wangala Festival, is set to begin from November 7 at the usual venue, the Garo Heritage village of Wangala A'dam, at Chibragre near Goeragre on the outskirts of Tura town.

Wangala is the post-harvest festival of the Garos and is a thanksgiving ceremony to 'Misi Saljong', also known as the 'Patigipa Rarongipa', the deity who gives and blesses in abundance.

The 100 Drums Wangala Festival is organised every year by a committee with the support of the Meghalaya Government and is sponsored by other agencies like banks and business and financial institutions.

The festival sees the participation of 10 contingents representing different regions of the Garo Hills vying for the top three positions. Troupes from the neighbouring States of Assam and Nagaland and members of local cultural groups also join in the festivities, but not as part of the competition.

In the recent past, the festival even saw the participation of Wangala troupes by Garos from Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, hectic and elaborate preparations are going on to host the cultural extravaganza in a grand manner at the permanent venue. Learning from the past experiences, two separate routes - for entry and exit are being developed this year for passage of vehicles and to avoid traffic congestion during the festivities.

All vehicles entering the A'dam will take to the newly constructed route from the point of the Fishery Pond of the Rural Development Department of North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) from the National Highway No.51 at Chasingre.

Vehicles leaving the A'dam shall take the old route connecting the venue via the Chibragre picnic spot across the Ganol river to finally reach the national highway at Goeragre, publicity committee member FK Marak said.

As per the programme released by the organising committee, the first day will see the inauguration of a handloom and handicraft exhibition, special dances, introductory round of the 100 Drums Wangala, and a master chef competition on indigenous food.

The activities on the second day include rendition of Dimdim Dimchong Dachichong, a popular Garo folk song which also serves as the theme song of Wangala, a Garo fusion dance by the Tura Dance Academy, rugala ceremony (offering of rice beer for Misi Saljong, the patron deity), and the first round of rhythm of 100 Drums Wangala, and folk song competition.

On November 9, the final day of the event, will witness the best of the Wangala festival when all the 10 troupes will together present a spectacular performance to the accompaniment of beating of 100 drums in unison, blowing of Adil (horn made of buffalo horn fitted with hollow bamboo pipe), beating of 'Rang' (gong), and blowing of 'Bangsi' (flute).

Other programmes lined up for the final day include 'Chachat Soa' (burning of in- cense) and presentation of special numbers by Aransa and Sheryll.

