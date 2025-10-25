Walong Cycling Expedition in Arunachal honours 1962 war heroes, celebrates bravery

Itanagar, Oct 25: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Friday flagged off the Walong Cycling Expedition from the premises of the Golden Pagoda (Kongmu Kham) in Namsai, commemorating the 63rd Walong Day.

The event, organised by the Army in collaboration with the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, celebrates the enduring spirit of bravery and sacrifice displayed by Indian soldiers during the 1962 Indo-China War.

Paying tribute to the martyrs who laid down their lives defending the nation, the Deputy Chief Minister said, “In the most challenging conditions, our soldiers courageously confronted the Chinese forces, scripting a glorious chapter in our military history.”

He saluted the unparalleled courage and patriotism of the Indian Army, stating that Arunachal Pradesh has always stood as a symbol of national pride and unity. “Our people have always stood shoulder to shoulder with the Indian Army, leaving no room for separatism. Even during Operation Sindoor, our veterans expressed their readiness to serve the Nation once again,” he stated.

Describing the expedition as more than a sporting event, the Deputy Chief Minister said it represents a continuation of the State’s proud legacy of bravery, endurance, and patriotism.

“What began as a humble initiative has grown stronger each year. The State Government remains committed to supporting and expanding this remarkable tradition,” he added.

To further honour the region’s rich military history, the Deputy Chief Minister announced the establishment of a Second World War Museum at Jairampur in Changlang district, marking the 80th anniversary of World War II. The museum will highlight the historical significance of the Stilwell Road, a strategic route that connected India to China via Myanmar during the Burma Campaign.

He also stated that a village jeep expedition from Pasighat to Jairampur, retracing the wartime routes, would soon be organised to celebrate the spirit of valour and remembrance.

“These initiatives will preserve our wartime legacy, strengthen patriotic spirit, and boost adventure and heritage tourism in the region,” Mein said.

The event witnessed participation of 100 cyclists, including 50 Army personnel and 50 local participants, reflecting a sense of patriotism and community spirit.

The flagging-off ceremony was attended by Dambuk MLA Puinnyo Apum, GOC 3 Corps (Dimapur) Lt General S Pendharkar, GOC 2 Mountain Division (Dinjan) Major General RS Chandel, and senior officials from the Indian Army and State Government.





By

Correspondent