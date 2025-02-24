VPP sweeps KHADC polls in M’laya, wins 17 seats in landslide victory

The Voice of the People Party (VPP) has emerged as the dominant force in the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) elections, securing 17 seats so far.

With counting still underway, according to reports the party is expected to clinch 20 seats, surpassing the majority mark needed to form the new Executive Committee.

Led by Nongkrem legislator Ardent M Basaiawmoit, the VPP has made significant inroads across several constituencies, challenging traditional powerhouses.

The party’s influence now spans across key constituencies, including Nongkrem, Laitumkhrah, Jaiaw, Mawkhar, Mawthadraishan, and Nongstoin.

In urban strongholds like Nongthymmai, Mawlai, and Mylliem, VPP’s rise has reshaped the electoral dynamics, while its presence in Sohryngkham, Mawkynrew, and Mawphlang Diengiei has further solidified its grassroots reach.

The rural belts of Mawkyrwat, Umroi, Umsning, and Mawhati have also tilted in favour of the VPP, reflecting a broader voter sentiment seeking new leadership. Langkyrdem, rounding off the list of victorious constituencies, has underscored the party’s growing clout across both urban and rural Khasi Hills.

The party’s rise comes at the expense of the National People’s Party (NPP) and the Indian National Congress (INC), both of which have faced setbacks in key battlegrounds.

The elections witnessed intense competition, particularly in Mawkyrwat, Langrin, and Umsning, where VPP and the United Democratic Party (UDP) fought closely against the NPP.

While UDP maintained a stronghold in Nongpoh and Jirang, NPP retained influence in Mawkyrwat despite the growing challenge from VPP.

INC, on the other hand, struggled to gain traction, with its best performance in Umsning and Jirang still falling short of the top contenders.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) saw limited support, with BJP performing poorly in Langrin and Mahwati.

Meanwhile, in a major political upset, KHADC Chief Executive Member (CEM) Pyniaid Sing Syiem of NPP and former Deputy CEM Pynshngain N. Syiem of Congress suffered defeats at the hands of VPP candidates.

In Nongthymmai, VPP’s Winston Tony Lyngdoh defeated the sitting CEM by a margin of 3,832 votes, while in Mawkhar-Pynthorumkhrah, VPP’s Strong Pillar Kharjana ousted the former Deputy CEM by 2,540 votes.

With the final results approaching, the VPP’s strong performance signals a potential shift in Meghalaya’s political landscape.