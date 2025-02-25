VPP alleges intimidation, money power in JHADC polls, calls for reforms

Shillong, Feb 25: The Voice of the People Party (VPP) has alleged that intimidation, money, and muscle power heavily influenced the recent Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC) elections, preventing the party from securing a stronger mandate.

The party, which won 8 out of 29 seats, claimed that the election process in the region "was not free and fair" due to the failure of authorities to provide security for its candidates and supporters.

VPP chief Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit pointed out that the electoral environment in Jaintia Hills was significantly different from East Khasi Hills, where voters were able to exercise their franchise without fear.

“If voters in JHADC had been allowed to vote freely, without coercion or threats, we would have secured the numbers we anticipated,” Basaiawmoit asserted.

According to VPP spokesperson Batskhem Myrboh, various "sensitive and hyper-sensitive" polling stations were identified across East and West Jaintia Hills, where voter intimidation was particularly evident.

“From the reports we received, money and muscle power played a crucial role in the outcome of this election. Many voters were pressured or lured, making it difficult for a new party like ours to secure the mandate we were aiming for,” Myrboh told the press after the historic mandate in East Khasi Hills.

The party also accused district authorities of failing to act against these undemocratic tactics despite complaints from its candidates and supporters. “There was a lack of proactive measures to ensure a level playing field. Authorities did not step in effectively to safeguard free and fair elections,” Basaiawmoit stated.

Despite these setbacks, the VPP expressed optimism about its growing support base in Jaintia Hills, an area where it had not previously gained a foothold. The party credited its electoral gains to political awareness and voter education and vowed to continue its efforts in bringing about political change.

“We are encouraged by the fact that many voters have started supporting VPP despite the heavy influence of money and intimidation. This marks the beginning of a shift in Jaintia Hills' political landscape, and we will work towards ensuring a truly democratic election process in the future,” Myrboh added.

The VPP has also promised to educate voters about their rights and the importance of clean governance in the coming years, hoping to build a stronger resistance against unethical electoral practices. “We believe that with greater awareness, people will reject the politics of coercion and corruption,” Basaiawmoit concluded.

With the party determined to challenge the status quo, the JHADC elections have set the stage for an ongoing battle over political transparency and fairness in Meghalaya.