VP Jagdeep Dhankhar to embark on one day visit to Mizoram on Feb 26

Guwahati, Feb 25: The Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, is set to embark on a one-day visit to Mizoram’s Aizawl on February 26, 2024.

Dhankhar will grace the 18th Convocation of Mizoram University as the chief guest during his visit.

Furthermore, the vice president will also address the Ninth Mizoram Legislative Assembly at Aizawl and he will also visit Raj Bhavan during his one-day tour.

Earlier on February 13, 2024, Dhankhar addressed a gathering as the chief guest at the conferment of Assam's highest civilian awards in Guwahati, Assam.

Moreover, on February 20, 2024, Dhankhar made his maiden visit to Arunachal Pradesh on the occasion of the state’s 38th Foundation Day.