Viral video leads to FIR against Gujarat tourists abusing resort staff in Arunachal

Itanagar, Feb 24: An FIR was lodged against four members of a tourist family from Gujarat for allegedly abusing and threatening staffers of a resort in Dibang Valley district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The accused, identified as Aastha Patel, Dhruv Patel, Smita Patel and Devendra Kumar Patel, were booked under BNS sections pertaining to assault or use of criminal force against a woman, obscene acts, and criminal intimidation, along with provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The case was registered at Anini police station after a video, which went viral on social media, showed two persons abusing and threatening the staffers of the resort, where they had checked in on February 18.

A senior police officer said they came to know about the incident only after the video went viral on social media. "We sent policemen to verify the matter. The accused had checked out in the morning of February 21," the officer said.

Attempts have been made to contact the accused, but they have not responded, he said.

According to the police complaint filed by the resort management, the guests were informed on arrival that outside food and alcohol were not permitted on the premises, in line with standard hospitality policy.

However, on February 20, the family allegedly brought alcoholic beverages from outside and reacted aggressively when they were reminded of the rules.

The FIR alleges that Aastha and Dhruv Patel used obscene and sexually derogatory language against the female staffers, while Dhruv also attempted to physically assault one employee.

The accused also allegedly damaged the resort's rules display frame and threatened to defame the property and have it shut down using "influential connections".

The resort's managing director Rezina Mihu said she intervened after being informed about the incident, adding that the district tourism officer was present and efforts were made to resolve the matter amicably.

"We tried to speak politely, but they continued to get enraged. Our young staffers, many from interior areas, were shaken by the incident," she said, stressing that the resort welcomes all tourists but could not ignore such behaviour.

Meanwhile, Anini-based Biodiversity and Tourism Management Society has strongly condemned the incident.

It expressed dismay over the intimidation of local staffers, calling it contrary to responsible tourism principles of respect and dignity.

The society extended solidarity to victims, and urged authorities to conduct a fair, swift investigation and action.

"Tourism must bridge cultures and drive sustainable development without compromising community safety and well-being," BTMS stated, emphasising Anini's hospitality tradition rooted in mutual respect.

It appealed to all stakeholders to uphold civility for Dibang Valley to remain a safe destination for all.

PTI