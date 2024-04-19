Violence mars first phase of Lok Sabha elections in Inner Manipur Constituency

Imphal, April 19: As citizens of Inner Manipur constituency participate in the democratic exercise of polling for the first phase of Lok Sabha Election, 2024, the day has been overshadowed by incidents of violence, despite stringent security measures in place.

The tranquility of the polling process was shattered when gunfire erupted at a polling station in Thamanpokpi, located under Moirang AC in Bishnupur district. Reports indicate that the disturbing incident resulted in at least three casualties, prompting authorities to swiftly reinforce security measures in the area.

In addition to the violence in Thamanpokpi, reports have emerged of vandalism at a polling station under Thongju AC in Imphal East. This act of destruction has raised concerns about the safety and integrity of the electoral process, prompting security forces to mobilise and restore order.

Despite these challenges, election authorities remain resolute in their commitment to conducting a fair and transparent election. Efforts are underway to mitigate security threats and uphold the democratic values of the polling process in Inner Manipur.