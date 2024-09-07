Violence erupts in several Manipur districts; 3 dead, govt shuts schools

Imphal, Sept 7: Violence in Manipur continued on Saturday, claiming three lives and leaving several others injured in fresh attacks allegedly carried out by hill-based militants across various districts.

In Jiribam district, about 7 km from its headquarters, an elderly man identified as Kulendra Singha was shot dead by suspected militants.

According to police, the assailants entered Singha’s house while he was alone and shot him in the head as he slept.

Following the killing, heavy gunfire erupted between two armed groups in the district's hilly terrain.

Police sources told The Assam Tribune that two more people were killed in the exchange, with the death toll expected to rise as firing continued throughout the morning.

Earlier on Friday night, a large mob reportedly stormed the Second Manipur Rifles and 7th Manipur Rifles complexes in Imphal West and Imphal East, respectively, in an attempt to seize weapons from the police armoury.

To disperse the crowd, police and CRPF personnel fired several rounds and used mock bombs, tear gas, and pellet guns.

At least five people were injured in the clash and were admitted to JNIMS Hospital. At the time of writing this report, there have been no reports regarding the looting of arms or ammunition from the complexes.

Meanwhile, the Education Department has ordered the closure of all schools and colleges in response to the deteriorating law and order situation.

"All Zonal Education Officers under the Department of Education-Schools, Manipur, are hereby directed to inform all concerned and take necessary actions accordingly," read the notification issued on Friday.

Valley-based organisations have expressed concerns over the government's perceived inability to protect the lives and property of residents.

In protest against the Chief Minister N. Biren Singh-led government, the Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) called for a “cease work and public curfew” on Saturday.

Following the call, markets in Imphal remained closed from early Saturday morning, and the streets were largely deserted. All educational institutions and business establishments too were shut, severely disrupting normal life.