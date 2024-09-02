Violence continue in West Imphal's Koutruk: Armed miscreants torch 5 houses

Imphal, Sept 2: Tension flared in West Imphal district’s Koutruk village on Sunday evening as armed miscreants torched five houses in the area.



Security personnel and village volunteers managed to repel the attackers by nightfall, pushing them back to the hills, according to reports.

Initially, the armed group had "outgunned and outnumbered" the combined forces of security personnel and village volunteers, a security official said.

However, with the arrival of reinforcements, the group was successfully driven back toward the nearby hill areas of Kangpokpi district.

The targeted houses had been abandoned earlier in the day following gunfire and bomb attacks.

“The residents had fled after the gun and bomb attack during the day,” the security official told The Assam Tribune.

Meanwhile, Manipur Police confirmed that Rocket Propelled Grenades (RPGs) were deployed using drones in the attack, which killed one person and injured several others, including a minor and a policeman, on Sunday afternoon.

An official statement issued by the police described the attack as "unprecedented" and alleged that "Kuki militants are responsible for it."

"In an unprecedented attack in Koutruk, Imphal West, alleged Kuki militants deployed numerous RPGs using high-tech drones. While drone bombs have commonly been used in general warfare, this recent deployment of drones to deliver explosives against security forces and civilians marks a significant escalation," the statement read.

The police suspect that the attackers included highly trained professionals with technical expertise and external support.

“The involvement of highly trained professionals, possibly with technical expertise and support, cannot be ruled out. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and the police are prepared to respond to any contingency that may arise,” the statement added.

Earlier on Sunday afternoon, a group of armed men initiated unprovoked firing around 2 pm while village volunteers were absent from the vulnerable areas in Koutruk.

One person lost his life, and four others, including a minor and a policeman, sustained injuries during the attack.

Koutruk, located approximately 18 km from the state capital Imphal, has witnessed several gun and bomb attacks since violence first broke out in May last year.

Currently, combing operations are ongoing to flush out hostile elements in the area.