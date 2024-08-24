Villagers discover unexploded bombs in Arunachal; site secured by police

Itanagar, Aug 24: Two unexploded aircraft bombs were discovered by villagers at Mortom Koro (Rivulet) near Rigyu Village in Kamle district, Arunachal Pradesh, on Friday.

Locals immediately reported the bombs to the officer-in-charge of Dollungmukh police station.

Following the discovery, the district police notified the Detachment Commander of Dollungmukh Air Force and the administration.

Kamle Superintendent of Police Kardak Riba, Deputy Superintendent of Police Taba Biroy, and the officer-in-charge of Dollungmukh police station subsequently visited the site.

The area was then secured and cordoned off to ensure public safety, with villagers prohibited from venturing near the site.

Additionally, the SP held a meeting with the Gaon Burhas (GBs) and local leaders, briefing them on the situation and advising them to avoid the affected area.

The site remains under 24/7 police guard until the bombs are safely diffused.

An inquiry into the origins and safety of the bombs is currently being conducted by both the police and the Air Force, and locals have been urged to remain calm.