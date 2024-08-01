Vikas Lakhera takes over as Director General of Assam Rifles

Guwahati, August 1: Lieutenant General Vikas Lakhera, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM), Sena Medal (SM) took over as the 22nd Director General of the Assam Rifles known by the sobriquet of ‘Sentinels of the North-East’ on Thursday, said an official communiqué.

He has varied and rich professional experience in Assam Rifles and the Northeast region, having served extensively in the Northeast, including as Inspector General in Assam Rifles in Nagaland.



The General Officer was commissioned from the Indian Military Academy into the Sikh Light Infantry on June 9, 1990, the unit which he subsequently commanded in lower Assam under the Red Horn Division. The General Officer is a postgraduate from Defence Service Staff College, Wellington.



Vikas Lakhera is an alumnus of the Higher Defence Management Course from the College of Defence Management, Secunderabad and completed the prestigious National Defence Course from The Royal College of Defence Studies, London (United Kingdom).



The General Officer has tenanted various Command and staff appointments during his illustrious career. Some of the important appointments tenanted by Gen Lakhera include Division Officer and Tactical Training Officer at NDA, Khadakwasla, Deputy Military Advisor to GOC-in-C, Eastern Comd, Staff Officer and Deputy Military Advisor to COAS, Director in Military Operations Directorate, Deputy Commander of an Inf Bde and Brig (Q) of HQ 4 Corps. The General Officer commanded 15 Infantry Brigade in Sri Ganganagar and has been Inspector General of Assam Rifles (North) in Kohima.



The General Officer was tenanting the appointment of Additional Director General of Military Operations handling Information Warfare prior to taking over as Director General of Assam Rifles. His academic qualifications include an MSc from Madras University, an MA from King’s College, London (UK) and a Master in Management Studies from Osmania University.

