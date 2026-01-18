Vigil in Churachandpur after death of Kuki-Zo woman injured during 2023 unrest

Imphal, Jan 18: A candlelight vigil was held on Saturday evening at Churachandpur’s Wall of Remembrance to honour a Kuki-Zo woman who died on January 10 while receiving treatment for injuries allegedly sustained during her abduction and torture in the early days of Manipur’s ethnic violence in 2023.

The death of Nengtinlhing Haokip (20) has triggered renewed emotion and reflection amid the state’s protracted ethnic unrest.

Organised by the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF), the vigil served both as a tribute to Haokip and as an expression of solidarity with all victims of the ongoing conflict in Manipur.





Candles were lit at the memorial site as participants observed a solemn moment of remembrance, underscoring the continuing human cost of the unrest.

The ITLF, in a press statement, expressed grief and outrage over Haokip’s death, alleging that she was abducted during the early days of the ethnic violence in May 2023 and subjected to severe physical assault, leaving her with serious injuries and long-term medical complications.

According to the organisation, Haokip died on January 10, 2026, while undergoing treatment outside Manipur.

“According to her parents, she was abducted at the beginning of the conflict in May 2023 and was later handed over to Arambai Tenggol to be killed. She was raped, beaten and treated with no mercy. However, she miraculously escaped from their clutches,” ITLF spokesperson Ginza Vualzong alleged.

He said that following the incident, Haokip suffered severe physical and psychological trauma and developed complications related to her uterus.

“She travelled to Guwahati several times for medical treatment. Despite this, she could not recover and last week succumbed to her injuries,” Vualzong said.

In its statement, the ITLF said the incident underscored what it described as the continued targeting of the Kuki-Zo community since the outbreak of violence in May 2023.

Reiterating its long-standing position, the organisation renewed its demand for a separate administration, citing concerns over security and survival.

“Our homes have been burned, our churches desecrated, and our people forcibly separated through violence. Under such circumstances, living together again or sharing a common government with the Meiteis has become impossible…” the statement read.

The forum further said that owing to the “separation imposed upon us”, the Kuki-Zo people have no option but to demand a separate administration for “our safety, dignity and survival".