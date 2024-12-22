Video of ex-US Army man offering military gear to Manipur locals sparks debate over foreign meddling

Imphal, Dec 22: An ex-US Army veteran has caused a stir in Manipur after videos surfaced showing him distributing bulletproof jackets, drones, and other military equipment to locals in Manipur’s Senapati.

The American national, identified as Daniel Stephen Courney, who also claims to be a preacher, went live on social media expressing his solidarity with the Kuki-Zo community, which he described as being “persecuted for their Christian faith”.

In a viral video, which is in possession of The Assam Tribune, Courney is seen stating, “Coming live from Senapati, Manipur, here Christians are being persecuted, Christianity is being deliberately targeted. The Kuki are Christian, they are hill-dwelling tribal Christians and they are being systematically persecuted.”

While the exact location and date of the equipment distribution could not be independently verified, the incident has raised alarm among local authorities and civil society groups.

Courney’s actions have raised concerns about foreign involvement in the ongoing unrest in the state.

In response to the incident, Khuraijam Athouba, spokesperson for the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), a prominent, valley based civil society organisation, condemned the distribution of military equipment.

“This incident sheds light on a troubling dimension of the unrest in the state, with external interference disguised as religious or humanitarian efforts,” Athouba told The Assam Tribune.

He further connected the incident to the recent imposition of disturbed area status in several North-eastern states, including Manipur.

Athouba raised pertinent questions regarding the necessity of the Centre's Protected Area Permit (PAP) system, which restricts foreign nationals from entering sensitive areas in the Northeast.

He speculated whether the PAP system was put in place “specifically to prevent such foreign interference under the guise of religious solidarity”.

As of now, the authorities have yet to comment on the ongoing investigation into Courney’s actions.