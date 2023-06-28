Victim of Apathy: Tripura challenged youth Ramcharan stares at a bleak future

Agartala, June 28: Struggle for life and death are not similar for everyone. Some people get everything delivered on their platter at the same time heart wrenching stories of poverty stricken families draw attention. Administrative red-tapism and ignorance are also crucial factors that lead many lives to the never ending abyss of darkness.

24-years-old Ramcharan Debbarma, a specially challenged youth from Padmanagar ADC village of Sepahijala district in Tripura is victim of both—neither he had the privilege to be born in a well off family nor he is being inducted in the public social security cover for challenged people funded by the government.

Ramcharan is 90 percent Divyanga according to the certificate issued by the authorities. But, due to mysterious reasons, his application for the social pension had not been approved by the concerned department.

“Application enclosed with all the necessary documents was submitted with the authorities for as many as 17 times. After every petition we hoped for a sorted future for him to face rejection”, he added.

On being asked, the 24-years old boy asked a question : “Who will feed me if my father passes away?” It may be called an irony of fate that the family which had been already fighting a tough battle to raise the challenged boy faced another devastation as Ramcharan’s mother fell ill a couple of years back.

Ramcharan with impaired speech and multiple deformities was not even able to take care of his paralyzed mother. Ramcharan’s father is the only person in the family who is managing all the responsibilities to keep the wheels moving for them.

The family of three made an ardent appeal to the government and Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha to at least ensure that Ramcharan’s financial assistance as a challenged person.