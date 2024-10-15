Vice President's 2-Day Meghalaya visit begins tomorrow; here is the itinerary
On the second day, VP Jagdeep Dhankhar will travel to Sohra (Cherrapunjee) to explore several tourist attractions
Shillong, Oct 15: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar is set to visit Meghalaya for two days, starting tomorrow. His itinerary includes significant engagements aimed at enhancing skill development and tourism in the state.
Upon arrival at the helipad ALG in Upper Shillong on Wednesday afternoon, Dhankhar will proceed to Mawdiangdiang, where he is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for the Meghalaya Skill and Innovation Hub at the State Convention Centre.
Following the foundation stone-laying ceremony, Dhankhar will visit the Information Technology Park in Mawdiangdiang, where he will meet Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and other ministers and officials to discuss ongoing projects and initiatives.
In the evening, the Vice President will participate in a cultural programme and state reception at Durbar Hall, Raj Bhavan.
As part of his visit, he will also engage in an environmental initiative by planting saplings under the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign at the Raj Bhavan.
On the second day of his visit, Dhankhar will travel to Sohra (Cherrapunjee) to explore several tourist attractions, including the Arwah Cave, Nohkalikai Falls, and Seven Sisters' Falls.
In anticipation of the Vice President's visit, the Shillong Traffic Police (STP) have issued a traffic advisory to ensure smooth movement in the city during his stay –
- Vehicles heading towards Y.W.C.A. Junction and Gurudwara Junction will be diverted at Raj Bhawan towards AIR Junction and beyond from 5 pm until the end of the programme
- Commuters traveling towards Gurudwara Junction and Y.W.C.A. Junction will be diverted at AIR Junction towards IGP Point and beyond.
- Traffic heading towards Golflink, Pynthorbah, BDW School, and Lailad Nongmensong will be diverted at Pynthor Bazaar through Wahumkhrah Bridge and beyond from 2:30 pm.
- Vehicles moving towards Ishyrwat Junction and Nongmensong Bazaar will be diverted towards BSF Mawpat/Umpling road.
- Commuters heading to Shillong Commerce College and B.K. Bajoria Junction will be diverted at Shillong Commerce College Junction towards Don Bosco Square and Gurudwara.
- Vehicles traveling towards MES Junction, Nongrim Hills, and DAD Junction will be diverted at Nongrim Petrol Pump towards Nongrim Hills and Goralane.
- Traffic towards B.K. Bajoria Junction and 4th Furlong Junction will be diverted at B.K. Bajoria Junction towards Shillong Commerce College.
- Furthemore, all heavy and medium motor vehicles, including essential goods vehicles, gas cylinder trucks, oil tankers, and FCI trucks, will not be allowed to ply towards Shillong city and Sohra on October 16 and 17 until the Vice President departs.