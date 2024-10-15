Vice President's 2-Day Meghalaya visit begins tomorrow; here is the itinerary

Shillong, Oct 15: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar is set to visit Meghalaya for two days, starting tomorrow. His itinerary includes significant engagements aimed at enhancing skill development and tourism in the state.

Upon arrival at the helipad ALG in Upper Shillong on Wednesday afternoon, Dhankhar will proceed to Mawdiangdiang, where he is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for the Meghalaya Skill and Innovation Hub at the State Convention Centre.

Following the foundation stone-laying ceremony, Dhankhar will visit the Information Technology Park in Mawdiangdiang, where he will meet Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and other ministers and officials to discuss ongoing projects and initiatives.

In the evening, the Vice President will participate in a cultural programme and state reception at Durbar Hall, Raj Bhavan.

As part of his visit, he will also engage in an environmental initiative by planting saplings under the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign at the Raj Bhavan.

On the second day of his visit, Dhankhar will travel to Sohra (Cherrapunjee) to explore several tourist attractions, including the Arwah Cave, Nohkalikai Falls, and Seven Sisters' Falls.

In anticipation of the Vice President's visit, the Shillong Traffic Police (STP) have issued a traffic advisory to ensure smooth movement in the city during his stay –