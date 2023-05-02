Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar to visit Manipur on May 3

Imphal, May 2: Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar is set to visit Manipur on May 3. According to information, Vice-President Dhankhar, will attend an hour long interaction programme as a chief guest with faculties of the Dhanamanjuri University in Imphal.

Later, he will attend another interaction programme as a chief guest with faculties/scientists of central institutions and master crafts persons & national awardees of handlooms & Handicrafts/GI tagged products of Manipur at the auditorium of Manipur University at its Cachipur campus in the outskirts of Imphal on May 3.

Furthermore, Vice-President accompanied by Dr. Sudesh Dhankar is also scheduled to visit exhibition stalls during the programme at Manipur University.

Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey and state Chief Minister N. Biren Singh will also attend the interaction programme as guests of honour and functional president.

Moreover, the faculties/scientists of Manipur University, Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Central Agricultural University, National Institute of Technology, National Sports University, Institute of Bio-Resources & Sustainable Development, Indian Council of Agricultural Research, Council of Scientific & Industrial Research etc are scheduled to attend the interaction session.