Uttarakhand CM has assured justice in Anjel Chakma case, says Tripura CM

Agartala, Jan 14: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, on Wednesday, said his Uttarakhand counterpart Pushkar Singh Dhami has assured him that those involved in the murder of Anjel Chakma will not be spared.

Saha, who visited the Chakma family at Nandannagar on the outskirts of Agartala on Wednesday, said the miscreants had first targeted Anjel's younger brother Micheal Chakma, who is also studying in Dehradun.

"To save his younger brother, Anjel had confronted the miscreants and suffered serious injuries, leading to his death after 17 days at a hospital in Dehradun," he said.

Terming the incident "very unfortunate and painful", Saha said he had already talked to his Uttarakhand counterpart Dhami.

"The Uttarakhand Chief Minister assured me that those who committed the crime will not be spared. The law will take its own course," he said, adding that the absconding accused will also be arrested by the police sooner or later.

Of the six accused, five have been arrested while the prime accused is absconding.

The Chief Minister further added that he is scheduled to travel to Delhi to attend a meeting on January 19 and 20, and the Dhami is also coming to the national capital at that time.

"During my visit to Delhi, I will talk to him to know the progress in the probe and will also urge him to strengthen the investigation process so that justice can be delivered," he said.

Saha added Anjel's father Tarun Kanti Chakma, a BSF jawan presently posted in Manipur, expressed desire to be stationed at BSF's Tripura Frontier headquarters at Salbagan.

"I told him to write a letter to me, and the government will definitely look into the matter. On their request for a job for Anjel's younger brother, I told them to submit his bio-data," he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Anjel’s family sought a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the incident.

Meeting Tipra Motha chief, Pradyot Debbarma, Anjel's father, Tarun Kanti Chakma put forward the demand and said that a month has gone by since Anjel's death, but the family doesn't have any updates about the case.

"We heard five persons have been arrested, but the prime accused is still on the run. My family wants a CBI probe into the murder to ensure speedy justice," he said.

Anjel, an MBA student from Tripura's Pecharthal area, died after a fatal attack on December 9, which his family alleged was racially motivated.

Earlier on December 31, Dehradun Police had constituted an SIT to investigate the killing of Anjel Chakma even as they said the probe so far has found no evidence of racial abuse.

