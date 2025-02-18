USTM row intensifies: M'laya minister seeks proof as Assam CM’s accusations spark debate

Guwahati, Feb 18: The controversy surrounding the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) took a new turn on Monday when Meghalaya's Education Minister, Rakkam A Sangma, called for substantial evidence before any action can be taken against the institution.

Sangma, speaking to press in Shillong, said that it would be inappropriate to comment on the matter without verifying the facts.

"Anyone can make allegations, but they must be supported by evidence," said the Minister, adding that should the allegations prove to be true, the government would take appropriate action.

The Education Minister's statement comes in the wake of serious allegations made by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who accused USTM of engaging in large-scale fraud, issuing fake degrees, and financial mismanagement.

These accusations have fuelled concerns, particularly after the recent dismissal of several employees at the private university.

Amidst the growing tension, the Meghalaya unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called for a judicial probe into the allegations on Monday.

BJP general secretary Wankitbok Pohshna voiced his concern, stressing that if the accusations are true, they could severely affect students' future career prospects.

"This time around, the accusation is serious in nature and demands a thorough probe by a neutral agency," Poshna said.

This is not the first time USTM has come under scrutiny from the Assam Chief Minister. Earlier, Sarma had accused the University of contributing to severe water-logging in Guwahati, coining the term "flood jihad" to describe the situation.

Last year, Chief Minister Sarma had expressed support for anyone willing to approach the National Green Tribunal (NGT) against USTM.

In reply to the environmental allegations, USTM had defended its campus, asserting that it is recognised as a "green campus" under its NAAC accreditation.

"USTM is a NAAC ‘A’ accredited university and has a recognised green campus, which is one of the priorities of NAAC, being a body of the Ministry of Education, Government of India," the university had said in an official statement.