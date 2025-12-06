US journalist hurt in Myanmar landmine blast stable, under treatment in Aizawl

Aizawl, Dec 6: An American journalist injured in a recent landmine explosion in Myanmar’s northern Chin state is undergoing treatment at Ebenezer Hospital here, according to hospital officials.

The reporter, identified as Collin Mayfield, was admitted on Monday after being evacuated from Tedim township, where he had been covering clashes between the Myanmar military and the Chin resistance. Doctors at the private hospital said he required surgery, but is now stable. “Two of his toes were blown off in the blast, but he is out of danger,” a medical source said, adding that a prolonged recovery period is expected.

Information received here indicates that Mayfield was injured on November 18 while accompanying PDF-Zoland fighters near Kennedy Peak, a 2703-metre summit within Tedim township, when he stepped on a landmine amid an active battlefront.

Tedim township has seen heavy fighting in recent weeks, particularly around Taingen and Bekang villages.