'Uri' screened in Manipur, first Hindi film to be shown in 23 years

Imphal, Aug 16: Cinema returned to strife-torn Manipur after more than 20 years when a Bollywood movie on surgical strikes against Pakistan was screened at a makeshift open air theatre in Churachandpur.

Vicky Kaushal-starrer "Uri: The Surgical Strike" was attended by a large number of people at Rengkai (Lamka). The screening was organised by the Hmar Students' Association (HSA) on Tuesday to express its opposition to the ban on Hindi movies imposed in September 2000 by 'Revolutionary People's Front', a political wing of the proscribed People's Liberation Army.

"It has been over two decades since a movie was screened in our town. The Meiteis have banned Hindi movies for a long long time. "Today's move is to defy the anti-national policies of the Meitei groups and to show our love for India," Ginza Vualzong, spokesperson of Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum, said in a brief statement.

The organisation describes itself as the voice of Kuki tribes. Before the screening of the movie, the national anthem was played at the open air theatre, located 63 km from the capital city.

Manipur has been witnessing widespread ethnic clashes between majority Meitei and tribal Kuki communities since May 3 and so far over 160 people have been killed.