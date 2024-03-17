Unlike Assembly polls, Tripura set for bipolar electoral battle in Lok Sabha

Agartala, Mar 17: The Election Commission of India has formally blown the poll bugle with the announcement of the schedule of general elections for the Lok Sabha.

Even though the poll will be conducted in seven phases, Tripura is set to witness elections in two phases on April 19 and 26, 2024.



More than 28 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the two parliamentary constituencies of the state—West Tripura and East Tripura constituencies.



The number of male voters stands at 14,35,172, while the number of female electors is reported to be 14,21,679, as per the final electoral rolls published on January 5. However, the number of total voters may vary at the time of elections, as several people have applied for enrollment in the electoral rolls well in advance.



In terms of constituencies, West Tripura has a higher number of voters, with 14,61,836 eligible electors and East Tripura has a little less than 14 lakh voters.



Even though the poll dates were declared on Saturday, the political parties have been upbeat with their poll campaign since last month. While the BJP has an edge over the opposition declaring the list of candidates from both the seats, the opposition INDIA bloc has also declared the name of their candidate from West Tripura.



Sources said the CPIM would declare the name of its nominee on March 18. Unlike the previous assembly elections that saw a tri-corner contest between emergent TIPRA Motha, the ruling BJP and the Left-Congress combined, the Lok Sabha elections are set to be a bipolar fight between the BJP-led alliance against the CPIM-Congress opposition bloc.



The development came shortly after the TIPRA Motha Party’s foray into the ruling coalition, followed by an accord signed between the Government of India and the erstwhile principal opposition party.



The rival political allies set aside all their differences in lieu of two ministerial berths offered to TMP. In addition, TIPRA Motha founder Pradyot Kishore Debbarman’s sister, Kriti Singh Debbarman, also got a BJP ticket.



The saffron camp did not fail to surprise the voters again as heavyweight BJP leader and Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik was dropped from West Tripura and sitting MP Rebati Tripura from ST-reserved East Tripura was also replaced.



Congress sources said in order to prevent a split in opposition votes, Congress and CPIM have sealed a seat-sharing pact in Delhi and the common minimum programme finalised between the INDIA bloc constituents will be respected.



CPIM leaders, however, are not happy with the seat-sharing arrangements. “The seat-sharing pact is not final. Given the number of legislators, CPIM is the biggest opposition party and has an organisational structure present in each and every corner of the state. But we also want to respect the decisions taken by the party's top brass,” a senior CPIM leader told The Assam Tribune.

