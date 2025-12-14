Unity, culture, tourism in focus as Barak Festival 2025 opens in Manipur's Senapati

Imphal, Dec 14: The 4th edition of the state-level Barak Festival-2025 kicked off at Zeilipou in Naga tribal dominated Senapati district on Saturday with Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla calling it a symbol of shared identity, unity and the enduring bond among communities.

Inaugurating the festival, Governor Bhalla highlighted Senapati’s rich natural landscapes, cultural diversity, and immense tourism potential.

Noting that festivals such as the Barak Festival play a vital role in showcasing local traditions while promoting sustainable tourism and economic growth, Bhalla urged the people to protect the diverse and traditional culture.





The Governor informed that Tourist Circuit Development projects of approximately Rs 8.46 crore, supported by the North Eastern Council (NEC), are underway in several villages to strengthen tourism infrastructure and improve local livelihoods.

Emphasising environmental responsibility, he appreciated the recent Barak River Cleanliness Drive, urged continued efforts to protect the river and forests, commended the organisers and volunteers, and encouraged the youth to uphold cultural heritage and lead conservation initiatives for a harmonious and sustainable future.

Bhalla stated that while the government remains fully committed to extending all necessary support, active public participation is essential, and that the Barak Festival would serve as a beacon to the world in highlighting the river’s profound cultural, ecological and economic significance.





The Governor, accompanied by the First Lady, visited the various Morungs set up at the venue, which showcased the traditions and cultural expressions of different ethnic groups, reflecting the region’s rich diversity and vibrancy.

He also unveiled the 4th state-level Barak Festival 2025 Monolith and witnessed traditional stone pulling, displays of traditional cuisines, and the customary blowing of the horn.

The Governor further witnessed vibrant cultural dance performances showcasing the traditions of diverse communities. Losii Dikho, MLA; President (NPO); senior officers of the civil administration, police and the Assam Rifles; and members of the vibrant local communities attended the function.

