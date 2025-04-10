Centre will weigh Mizoram’s interests before any call on FMR: MoS Rai

AIZAWL, April 10: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai has assured that any decision regarding the Free Movement Regime (FMR) along the India-Myanmar border would be taken keeping in view the interests of the people of Mizoram.

Speaking to media persons at the Atal Bhavan, the BJP headquarters here, on Tuesday, Rai said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have always taken a consultative approach and prioritised public welfare in all major policy decisions. "They will also take the right decision on the FMR issue in the interest of the people of Mizoram," he said.

On the matter of refugees seeking shelter in the State, Rai said the Central Government is sensitive to humanitarian crises. "India cannot look away when people are suffering in their own countries," he remarked, in reference to those who have crossed into Mizoram from Myanmar and Bangladesh.

Highlighting the Centre's development initiatives, Rai stated that the Modi Government has significantly accelerated the growth of the North East through the Look East and Act East policies. He pointed out that Mizoram is set to be connected by rail at Sairang, just outside Aizawl, and has seen notable progress in the fields of education and health care.

Rai also touched upon the Government's promotion of Hindi, clarifying that the intention was not to undermine other regional languages but to empower them through broader national integration.

The Union minister arrived in the Mizoram capital on Tuesday and was originally scheduled to proceed directly to Siaha district in a chopper. However, due to inclement weather, he spent the night here and travelled to southern Mizoram on the following day.

During his visit to Siaha and Chawngte on Wednesday, Rai held meetings with leaders of both the Mara Autonomous District Council (MADC) and Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC). Addressing a reception hosted at the official residence of the MADC Chief Executive Member, Rai stressed the importance of cooperation from border communities in maintaining national security, especially as Siaha shares border with Myanmar.

MADC CEM M Laikaw took the opportunity to raise the long-standing demand for greater autonomy to autonomous district councils in Mizoram, urging the Union minister to facilitate an amendment to the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

Later, at Chawngte, Rai reiterated that the development of the North East is key to realising the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047. CADC CEM Molin Kumar submit-ted a memorandum detailing the council's development needs during their meeting.

Following his engagements in the southern districts, Rai returned to Aizawl by helicopter and departed for New Delhi later in the day.