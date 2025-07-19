Union MoS Krishan Pal Gurjar reviews centre schemes in Meghalaya, stresses inclusive development

Shillong, July 19: Union Minister of State for Cooperation Krishan Pal Gurjar, on the last day of his visit to Meghalaya, engaged with senior officials, district administrators, and department heads to review implementation of Centre-sponsored schemes, with a strong emphasis on infrastructure, social empowerment, and livelihood-based programmes.

Highlighting the Centre's commitment to uplifting the remote regions, Gurjar said, "The Government of India's vision for a Viksit Bharat can only be achieved when every region, including remote and hilly areas like Meghalaya, progresses along with the rest of the country."

He emphasised the importance of effective Centre-State coordination, digital monitoring, and efficient fund utilisation, while calling for timely and transparent execution of projects.

Gurjar reviewed the progress of flagship schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Lakhpati Didi initiative, and Jal Jeevan Mission. He also discussed ways to strengthen primary agricultural credit societies.

The Union minister added that the Ministry of Cooperation has set a target to create two lakh new multipurpose primary agricultural credit societies within two years, encouraging economic self-reliance through community-driven models. Earlier, these societies were largely limited to credit and loan functions but have now been transformed into multipurpose institutions supporting agriculture, dairy, fisheries, and rural enterprise.

During a media interaction, Gurjar acknowledged the challenges being faced in land acquisition for critical infrastructure projects like airports and railways in Meghalaya due to hilly terrain, forest cover, and community ownership. He said, "In a democracy, we must listen to people's concerns. Environ-mental sensitivity and local participation must go hand in hand with development."

The minister appreciated the efforts of the Meghalaya administration and civil society for the visible progress on the ground