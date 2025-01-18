DoNER highlights NE growing potential for investment in Gujarat roadshow

Ahmedabad, Jan 18: A delegation from the Ministry of Development of the North Eastern Region (MDONER) recently hosted a trade and investment roadshow in Ahmedabad, urging local investors to explore the growing potential of the Northeast region.

The roadshow, led by Sukanta Majumdar, Union Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region, showcased the vast opportunities available for investment in several key sectors.

Among them were infrastructure and logistics, energy, agriculture, textiles and handicrafts, education, tourism, and sports.

Highlighting the region’s strategic positioning, Majumdar emphasized that Northeast India, with its close proximity to Southeast Asia, aligns perfectly with India’s Act-East policy, making it a valuable gateway for trade with Eastern neighbors.

Majumdar pointed out that the region is rapidly transforming, owing much of this progress to the significant support from the central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

The improvements in connectivity, particularly the increase in the number of airports in the region from nine in 2013 to 17 today, were cited as a prime example of these efforts.

He also mentioned the operationalization of 21 waterways, with 19 of them developed in the last decade, and the completion of over 700 visits by Union ministers to the region, underscoring its growing importance to India’s national development.

Moreover, Majumdar highlighted the potential of the region in sectors like hydro-power and renewable energy, with an estimated hydropower capacity of 62,000 megawatts, almost 40% of India’s total potential.

He invited energy giants from Gujarat to seize these opportunities and help meet the country’s energy needs.

Additionally, he spoke about the immense potential for organic farming and food processing, particularly highlighting crops like turmeric, rice, and fruits such as pineapple and kiwi, all of which are native to the region.

The Union Minister also praised Northeast India’s rich cultural and ecological diversity, which he described as a treasure trove for tourism.

He suggested that with investment in infrastructure, hospitality, and sustainable tourism, the region could become a leading destination for eco-tourism, adventure tourism, and cultural tourism.

Furthermore, Majumdar discussed the region’s sports potential, mentioning that the Northeast has produced numerous national and international athletes.

He encouraged Gujarat-based entrepreneurs to invest in building sports infrastructure and training facilities, thereby contributing to the region's continued success in sports.

Shantanu, Joint Secretary of MDONER, further added that Northeast India has already established a robust infrastructure to support trade and investment.

The region boasts 120 industrial parks, four Special Economic Zones (SEZs), and integrated check-posts for smoother trade with neighboring countries.

The region is also witnessing significant improvements in rail connectivity, with all states except Sikkim now connected by rail, and work is ongoing to extend this network by an additional 3,000 kilometers.

The upcoming Trans-Asian Railway project, which will eventually link Northeast India to Southeast Asian countries, promises to further boost trade and investment in the region.

With these key sectors showing immense potential for growth, the roadshow sought to encourage Gujarat-based businesses to explore the opportunities in Northeast India, an area brimming with investment potential and poised to play a significant role in India’s future growth.