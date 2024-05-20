Union Ministry flags high cab and permit fees in Sikkim amid tourist complaints

Sikkim, May 20: The Union Ministry of Tourism has formally raised concerns with Sikkim's Tourism Department over escalating complaints regarding high cab and permit fees.

On May 13, the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) of the Union Ministry sent a detailed letter to the state tourism department addressing what it described as “exploitative” pricing practices.

The prompt for this action was a complaint lodged by a former senior Central Government official who recently toured Sikkim and encountered significant overcharging by local travel agencies.

The official’s complaint went beyond just pricing issues. He highlighted serious safety concerns at the popular tourist destination Nathu-La, citing inadequate provisions for shelter and food during adverse weather conditions.

The experience, described as one of "sheer exploitation," emphasised the urgent need for regulatory oversight and improvement in tourist amenities.

In its letter, the Union Ministry underscored the need for Sikkim’s Tourism Department to launch a thorough investigation into these practices. The Ministry urged local authorities to take swift and appropriate action to address and rectify these issues, ensuring a more hospitable environment for visitors.

This intervention by the Union Ministry reflects broader concerns about the tourism sector in Sikkim, which is a significant source of revenue for the region.

Tourist dissatisfaction can have far-reaching implications, potentially deterring future visitors and impacting the local economy.

The Ministry’s involvement underscores the importance of maintaining fair pricing and adequate amenities to foster a positive tourist experience, about which many tourists have complained in the past.

As Sikkim continues to attract visitors with its stunning landscapes and unique cultural heritage, addressing these grievances is critical for all tourism stakeholders.

“Ensuring fair pricing, improving safety measures, and enhancing facilities will be essential steps in maintaining Sikkim’s reputation as a premier tourist destination," said a state tourism official.

The Tourism Department's response to these issues will be closely monitored by both the Union Ministry and potential visitors looking for a positive travel experience in Sikkim.