Union Minister Shekhawat flags off stone-pulling ceremony on day 4 of Hornbill festival

Dimapur, Dec 5: As part of the 25th anniversary celebration of the 10-day Hornbill Festival on Wednesday, a grand stone-pulling ceremony was held, which began from Napfulezha, Kigwema TCP Gate, and culminated at the Kisama Heritage Village.

The event was attended by Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat as the chief guest. Flagging off the ceremony, Shekhawat lauded the Hornbill Festival as a vibrant global platform showcasing Naga- land's rich culture, traditions, and diversity. He hoped that with the continued support of the Government of India, the festival would attract more global tourists.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio highlighted the significance of the stone-pulling ceremony as a symbol of unity and cultural heritage.

Meanwhile, a series of cultural performances marked the fourth day of the Hornbill Festival, christened as the 'Festival of Festivals'. The performances showcased the cultural heritage of Nagaland's tribes. Under the theme, 'Cultural Connect', an impressive array of traditional performances by various tribes of Nagaland captivated the visitors to the festival. The morning session of the cultural extravaganza, hosted by Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister TR Zeliang, began with a performance by the Tikhir cultural troupe. This was followed by items by the cultural troupes from the Sumi, Lotha, Rengma, Pochury, Chakesang, and Konyak tribes.

Women performers from the Sangtam tribe showcased Aptaru Nyichiba, a celebratory dance performed in the homes of village chiefs, who, in turn, offer rice and pork as tokens of gratitude.

The session concluded with the Kachari cultural troupe performing Barishing Ha Khim Gaiba, a post-harvest folk dance.

By-

Correspondent