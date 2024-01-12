Union Minister Mandaviya inaugurates 11 projects in Manipur

Imphal, Jan 12: Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday virtually laid the foundation stone for over 80 units of health infrastructure in seven northeastern states, including 11 projects in Manipur, under the Pradhan Mantri-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM), Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) and the National Health Mission (NHM).

The Minister also inaugurated the permanent campus of the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) in Guwahati in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.



Mandaviya also laid the foundation stone of NIPER Hyderabad and NIPER Raebareli. Before that, the Union Minister also dedicated five new facilities in the Regional Institute of Paramedical and Nursing Science (RIPANS) in Aizawl, Mizoram, to the nation.

During the occasion, Dr. Mandaviya said, “As per the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, NIPERs are on the path of making a self-reliant India in the pharmaceutical and MedTech sectors by becoming a bridge connecting knowledge, education, research, and business.”