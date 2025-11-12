Union Minister Ajay Tamta reviews projects in Manipur, calls for faster execution

Imphal, Nov 12: Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Ajay Tamta, on Tuesday, visited tribal inhabited Churachandpur and reviewed the works of various departments.

During his visit, the Union Minister engaged with the district administration, beneficiaries of government schemes, and members of displaced communities.

He held the review meeting at the Mini Secretariat, where Deputy Commissioner Dharun Kumar S, along with district-level officers, representatives of internally displaced persons (IDPs), and scheme beneficiaries were present.

A programme was held in the Mini Secretariat where the district administration reiterated its commitment to inclusive growth and welfare. Awards were presented to five ethnic violence-hit displaced students who excelled in board examinations, highlighting the government’s emphasis on education and support for displaced families.

The event also witnessed the distribution of benefits under key flagship schemes, including the Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PM-FME), Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY), Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), and the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY).

Participants who distinguished themselves in various competitions organised to mark Jan Jatiya Gaurav Diwas 2025 were also felicitated.

Minister Tamta presented special awards to Lalthazam, Chief Executive Officer of the Autonomous District Council, Seiminthang, ADC, Churachandpur, and two Aspirational Blocks Programme (ABP) fellows in recognition of their contributions to local development initiatives.

Following the felicitation ceremony, the minister reviewed the progress of departmental works under different Central and State schemes.

He interacted with officials from multiple departments and aspirational blocks, appreciated their efforts, and assured continued Central support to address local challenges and strengthen implementation on the ground.

Last week, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur visited different districts of Manipur and reviewed the implementation of various Central and state government projects and schemes.

--IANS